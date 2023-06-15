83º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Virginia Primary Election results for House of Delegates District 55 on June 20, 2023

Scroll down to see the election results

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: Election Results, Decision 2023
In this election, Amy Laufer and Kellen Squire are vying for the Virginia House of Delegates District 55 seat. (WSLS 10)

If you’re interested in finding results for the Virginia House of Delegates District 55 race, you can do so here.

In this election, Amy Laufer and Kellen Squire are vying for the Virginia House of Delegates District 55 seat.

This district covers Nelson County, Albemarle County, Fluvanna County and Louisa County.

You can find the results for the District 47 race below:

House of Delegates - District 55

55th District Results by Locality

House of Delegates - District 55, Albemarle County

Candidate

Votes

%

Amy Laufer (D)
00%
Kellen Squire (D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 22)

House of Delegates - District 55, Fluvanna County

Candidate

Votes

%

Amy Laufer (D)
00%
Kellen Squire (D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 2)

House of Delegates - District 55, Louisa County

Candidate

Votes

%

Amy Laufer (D)
00%
Kellen Squire (D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 5)

House of Delegates - District 55, Nelson County

Candidate

Votes

%

Amy Laufer (D)
00%
Kellen Squire (D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 4)

Amy Laufer / Kellen Squire

House of Delegates - District 55

Candidate

Votes

%

Amy Laufer (D)
00%
Kellen Squire (D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 33)

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

email