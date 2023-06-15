Virginia Primary Election results for House of Delegates District 55 on June 20, 2023

In this election, Amy Laufer and Kellen Squire are vying for the Virginia House of Delegates District 55 seat.

If you’re interested in finding results for the Virginia House of Delegates District 55 race, you can do so here.

In this election, Amy Laufer and Kellen Squire are vying for the Virginia House of Delegates District 55 seat.

This district covers Nelson County, Albemarle County, Fluvanna County and Louisa County.

You can find the results for the District 47 race below: