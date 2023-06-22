Grayson Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests man, woman after foot pursuit

GRAYSON CO., Va. – UPDATE

The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man and a woman after a foot pursuit on Thursday.

The sheriff’s office was searching for a man who they said was armed in the Fries area on Thursday. Later in the evening, deputies said the man, now identified as Troy Stamper of Ivanhoe was found walking on Carsonville Road.

When he was arrested, authorities said they found a handgun. We’re told Stamper was wanted on probation violations out of Grayson County and Wythe County.

Earlier in the day, the sheriff’s office arrested a woman involved in the situation, who has now been identified as Sena Hash of Fries. Hash was wanted on a circuit court capias, according to the sheriff’s office.

Now, there is said to be a third person involved. Authorities said the man was last seen in a dark-colored shirt around 4:45 p.m. near Clito Road. Charges against the man were unclear.

According to the sheriff’s office, additional charges for drug possession and weapons possession are pending.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for a man they say is armed.

We’re told a man and a woman – who are both currently publicly unidentified – were at the end of Beagle Lane near Fries.

Authorities said residents that live in the area of Clito Road, Spring Valley Road, Turkey Knob Rd, and the surrounding area should be on the lookout.

The man is reported to be armed, according to the sheriff’s office. Details about his clothing, stature, and hair color were not available.

The woman was taken into custody on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

If you see the man, you’re urged to call GCSO at 236-9988.

Other details surrounding the foot pursuit are limited at this time. 10 News is working for you to learn more.

Stay with 10 News as this story develops.