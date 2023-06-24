Humble Hustle partners with Big Lick Brewing on ‘Keep Giving Day’

ROANOKE, Va. – Big Lick Brewing is partnering with one local organization to empower Black youth in our area.

The Humble Hustle is hosting its second annual “Keep Giving Day.”

They collaborated with Big Lick to create their own drink, a passion fruit mule.

Big Lick is donating a dollar from each beer sold to Humble Hustle.

The money raised goes towards supporting free programming for kids in the community.

“Today’s a great day for folks in the Roanoke community to come out, join our community at the Humble Hustle, learn about our programming, buy some merch, and just figure out how we can collaborate and build our place in the Roanoke community even further,” Director of Programming and Initiatives, Tasia Vandervegt said.

You can always donate on Humble Hustle’s website.