Botetourt County crews rescue fallen hiker at Roaring Run Falls

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – One person is recovering after a fall at Roaring Run Falls in Botetourt County Sunday, according to Botetourt County Fire & EMS.

Crews said they were called in just after noon about a person who had fallen near the top of the trail.

After hiking to the hurt individual, crews were able to load him into a stokes basket and ready him for transport.

We’re told with the help of over 10 responders, the hiker was safely removed from the trail using rope-lowering assistance and a wheel made to attach to the stokes basket for this kind of terrain.

According to the department, an ambulance from Iron Gate transported him to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.