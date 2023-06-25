Gov. Youngkin issues flag order in memory of Wintergreen police officer killed in the line of duty

Gov. Youngkin has ordered all U.S. and Virginia flags to be flown at half-staff Monday in memory of Mark Christopher “Chris” Wagner, the Wintergreen police officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty.
Flags will be lowered at sunrise on Monday, June 26, and remain at half-staff until sunset.
You can read the governor’s full order below.
In accordance with the authority vested in me as Governor, I hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in Memory and Respect of Wintergreen Police Officer Mark Christopher Wagner, II who was killed in the line of duty.
I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered at sunrise on Monday, June 26, 2023 and remain at half-staff until sunset.
Ordered on this, the 25th day of June 2023.Governor Youngkin