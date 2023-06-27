WSLS partners with Community Foundation for Give Local NRV

Wednesday, June 28 kicks off this year’s Give Local NRV Giving Day in the New River Valley.

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – This year, WSLS is partnering with the Community Foundation of the New River Valley for Give Local NRV - a day dedicated to helping non-profits in the area.

“The give local campaign is really everything that gets us through the year,” said Deanna Cox, director of Inmate Family Assistance

A small operation, Inmate Family Assistance helps families stay connected with their loved ones incarcerated at the Montgomery County Jail.

Cox recognized the need when her own son became incarcerated.

“Jail is an expensive place for a family member to be,” Cox said. “They need money to make phone calls, they need money to get supplemental food and hygiene items.”

The Community Foundation of the New River Valley is helping Inmate Family Assistance as well as over 100 other non-profits in raising money to keep themselves up and running as a part of Give Local NRV.

Lindsey Gleason is the assistant director of the Community Foundation and said for their 10th annual Give Local, they’ve already raised over $300,000.

“We’ve seen donations in the thousands from a single donor, and we see five dollar gifts. So all of those come together to raise this half a million dollars or hopefully more,” Gleason said.

Gleason said giving during Wednesday’s 24 hours of giving keeps money going to local organizations, whose mission is to help the NRV.

“You’ll see nonprofits working on arts and culture, working on issues relating to poverty, to the environment, to animals, to education, there’s sort of something for everyone,” she said.

Director of the Christiansburg Institute Chris Sanchez says he uses the money raised during Give Local NRV to keep Black history and culture alive in Montgomery County.

“We’re really about preserving and stewarding and honoring the 100-year story of the Christiansburg Institute,” Sanchez said.

Sanchez said Give Local helps with that commitment.

“That requires people. People’s minds, people’s energy and people’s commitment,” Sanchez said.

Give Local NRV’s 24 hours of giving begins Wednesday at noon and runs until noon on Thursday.

To donate, click here.