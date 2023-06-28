Lynchburg City Council member shows off laptop with bullet hole, pushing to hold city employees accountable

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Many questions are being raised after a Lynchburg City councilman held up a laptop with a bullet hole in it, claiming a city employee was responsible.

Councilman Marty Misjuns says he showed off the laptop to support his resolution to change workplace training for city employees regarding sexism and racism.

The resolution was voted down 5-2.

“So the message is pretty simple,” Misjuns said. “For years, there has been overarching accountability on the frontlines employees of the city workforce. But it seems like senior management always get a free pass on their actions or inactions.”

Lynchburg Mayor Stephanie Reed says she was confused when Misjuns held up the laptop.

“What I had been told is that that issue took place six years ago. And it had nothing to do with the resolution or anything within the resolution or the training that Marty had been concerned about,” Reed said.

10 News reached out to Lynchburg Police to learn more about this alleged incident.

They say the incident happened on January 14, 2016 at Lynchburg Fire Station 7.

Police say a fire department employee accidentally discharged a firearm inside the building.

Police investigated the incident along with the city’s Commonwealth’s Attorney, who determined no criminal charges needed to be filed.

Misjuns says he got the laptop from the owner and the laptop is not government issued.

Lynchburg City Council’s next scheduled meeting is July 11.