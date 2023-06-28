More than $600,000 raised so far during Give Local NRV

A community-wide, 24-hour online event is engaging New River Valley nonprofits in raising funds and awareness.

This year, 115 organizations are participating in the Give Local NRV Giving Day.

Head to the Give Local NRV website to donate $5 or more to support your favorite organization.

Part of the fun of the day includes the $25,500 in grants and prizes that the CFRNV is giving away.

For the past two years, the community raised more than $500,000 each year.

Last year, 1,996 people made a total of 2,306 donations to the event, with several people donating to multiple organizations.

“You’ll see nonprofits working on arts and culture, working on issues relating to poverty, to the environment, to animals, to education, there’s sort of something for anyone in terms of an issue you care about.” Linda Gleason, Assistant Director Community Foundation for the NRV said.

