Roanoke YMCA reveals new pickleball equipment

ROANOKE, Va. – A sport that’s all the rage lately, pickleball, is growing in the Roanoke Valley.

On Wednesday, Roanoke’s Kirk Family YMCA celebrated the addition of pickleball nets.

Fundraising was a community-led effort, with about $850 donated.

Players said they’re looking forward to enjoying the new addition.

“What I like a lot about pickleball is that the learning curve is so short, you can pick up a paddle and ball and be playing in 15 minutes as opposed to other sports that might take weeks or years,” Co-fundraising organizer Karen Crawford said. ”Plus, the cost to play is so low.”

If you want to get involved in pickleball, you can visit the welcome desk at the Kirk Family YMCA.