Adoption fees waived at Lynchburg Humane Society through July 2

LHS is partnering with Best Friends Animal Society for a National Adoption Weekend

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Lynchburg Humane Society

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Humane Society is waiving adoption fees for National Adoption Weekend.

The shelter is teaming up with Best Friends Animal Society for the weekend adoption special from June 28 through July 2.

Staff said the “Meet Your Best Friend” event is being held to encourage people to adopt, not shop.

If you’re interested in adopting, shelter staff said to stop by the Lynchburg Humane Society Center for Pets from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday or 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday or Sunday.

We’re told that, like many other shelters across the country, the Lynchburg Humane Society is reaching capacity and won’t be able to take in as many pets at risk for euthanasia in other communities as they have in the past.

You can find more information online by clicking here.

View adoptable dogs at LHS here, view adoptable cats at LHS here, and view other adoptable animals here.

Meet Your Best Friend adoption special at the Lynchburg Humane Society (Credit: Lynchburg Humane Society) (WSLS)

