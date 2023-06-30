Henry County Sheriff’s Office deputy passes after battle with cancer

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of their own. Deputy Roy Lineberry lost his battle with cancer on June 29, according to the sheriff’s office.

We’re told he passed in the comfort of his own home surrounded by family.

Even after receiving his diagnosis, Deputy Lineberry didn’t stop serving in the force.

“Deputy Lineberry was dedicated to the Henry County Community and continued serving his community even during treatment,” the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities said he began his career at the Henry County Sheriff’s Office as an Auxiliary Deputy from January 2017 through May 2021 before coming in full-time in June 2021.

Deputy Lineberry retired from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office in April earlier this year, the sheriff’s office said. Before working for the people of Henry County, he served the citizens of Martinsville.

He is being remembered for his long-lasting impact on the community, and above all, for being a role model for others.

“Deputy Lineberry will be remembered for his selfless service and his devotion to his fellow deputies, citizens, and inmates during his career, and will forever be a role model and example of professionalism in our agency,” the sheriff’s office said.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office asks that you keep the Lineberry family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.