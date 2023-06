CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A new thrift and consignment store has opened for business in the old Amelia’s Restaurant space in Christiansburg.

“ThriftWell” officially opened its doors on June 26, and is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The store is currently accepting donations. To schedule a pickup time for any large donations or items, click here.