Roanoke Valley SPCA shares tips for helping your pet stay calm during fireworks

ROANOKE, Va. – As fireworks celebrations light up across our region in honor of the Fourth of July, pet advocates said you should keep a close eye on your dogs and cats this holiday.

Roanoke Valley SPCA Marketing and Communications Director Julie Rickmond said that the biggest day for pets to go missing is Independence Day when they get scared by the loud bangs and flashes in the sky.

“Dogs tend to get very, very scared of that,” Rickmond said. “They just go running and because there’s so many in the sky they just run and run and run, so during this time dogs can be found counties over.”

Shelter staff recommend a secure, quiet place for your pet during fireworks. They said quiet music, toys, or Thunder Vests are all good calming strategies.

