Interstate 81 reopened in Montgomery County

At mile marker 121, all south bound lanes are closed.

Jenna Zibton, Anchor

Montgomery County, Va. – 5 am update:

State Police say the interstate is back open and detours are down along Interstate 81.

Virginia State Police say all of the closures were because of a criminal investigation. We’re working to get more information.

Expect delays on Interstate 81 in Montgomery County, due to police activity.

At mile marker 121, all south bound lanes are closed according to VDOT.

As of 4:00 a.m., traffic backups are approximately one mile. VDOT says southbound traffic is being detoured off at Exit 132, the Dixie Caverns exit in Roanoke County.

We’re working for you to get more information, and will update this story and have details from our 10 News crews during Virginia Today.

