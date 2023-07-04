SAVE ON GAS: Sheetz offering $1.77 gas on July 4, 2023

Va. – Even Sheetz is getting in on the Independence Day fun this year!

Sheetz is offering gas at $1.77 for July 4, 2023.

If you drove by Sheetz in Christiansburg on Tuesday afternoon, you could see a line of cars all the way down the road.

People were filling up their cars and other containers to take advantage of the lowest gas prices they’ve seen in months.

Customers said it was an opportunity they didn’t want to miss.

“People loving gas. Cheap, grab it while you got a chance,” Freddy Smith, a customer said.

Others noticed the business tactic behind the discount but still took advantage of the low price.

“Smart move. Especially right here off the interstate, you’re gonna have a lot more people coming through. You’re gonna be making your money back that you were taking off the original price,” Evan Matthis, another customer said.

The promotion is set to run all day, or until they run out of gas at select locations.

Find a Sheetz near you by clicking here.