Man dies in Henry County 4th of July house fire

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A man is dead after a Henry County house fire that happened late Tuesday night.

The Axton Fire Department was called to Mars Drive for a structure fire around 11:30 p.m., and when firefighters arrived, fire and smoke were pouring out of the windows, according to Kiah Cooper, Henry County assistant fire marshal.

Family members at the scene notified the fire department that a man was still inside, but crews were unable to find him.

Once the fire was extinguished and it was safe to do so, firefighters went back in and found the man deceased.

The man’s son has minor injuries from attempting to get back in the house to assist and was treated at the scene by EMS.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family, and the house is a total loss, according to Cooper.

Cooper said the fire appears to have started on a porch outside of the home, but no cause has been determined at this time.