Lynchburg police investigating shots fired incident on Wyndhurst Drive

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident that occurred in the 600 block of Wyndhurst Drive Friday.

Police said at 9:39 a.m., LPD was notified of multiple cartridge casings and a vehicle that had been struck by gunfire in a parking lot.

We’re told the forensics unit responded to investigate and located a home that was also struck by gunfire while a person was inside.

According to authorities, units responded to another street in the area at around 2:36 a.m. in reference to shots fired. We’re told the street was checked and nothing was located at the time.

No injuries have been reported as a result of this incident, police said.

LPD is seeking doorbell camera footage in the area that may have shown the shooting or an individual or individuals leaving the area. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information or video of this incident is asked to contact Detective K. Smith at 434-455-6167 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at P3Tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.