Nearly 10,000 people are without power throughout the southwestern region of Virginia after storms moved through Thursday evening.

Below is a breakdown of the worst outages in our region, organized by power company and area as of 11 p.m. Thursday.

Appalachian Power:

Amherst: 192

Bedford: 1,188

Campbell: 1,096

Lynchburg: 4,543

Montgomery: 180

Roanoke: 368

Roanoke City: 660

BARC Electric Cooperative:

Healing Springs: 122

Lexington area: 238

Southside Electric Cooperative: