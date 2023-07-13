WATCH: Mom, daughter reunited with family after being missing for several days

MONTEREY, Va. – A tear-jerking reunion.

Martha Bates, 42, was traveling with her 15-year-old daughter Mary were last heard from on July 9 as they made their way to Camp Carlos in Huttonsville, West Virginia.

Family and emergency crews were searching the mountainous terrain and rural country roads for days to bring them home.

On Thursday evening (July 13), the family had good news to report: the two had been found safe at a campsite on US Forest Service property.

10 News was there when the two were reunited with their family and got to speak with them about their reunion.

“We’ve been living in our car, going to the bathroom in the woods,” Martha said.

“We basically ran out of food today,” her daughter, Mary said. “Cars dead, there’s no food ...”

We’re told their car got stuck in mud after they made a wrong turn on their trip to the camp.

