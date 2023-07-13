Missing mother, daughter found safe on US Forest Service property

MONTEREY, Va. – A mother and daughter have been found safe after going missing over the weekend on their way to West Virginia.

Martha Bates, 42, was traveling with her 15-year-old daughter Mary to Camp Carlo in Huttonsville, West Virginia. The summer camp was about a four-hour drive from Prince George, our sister station reported.

Martha was supposed to call her husband when they made it to camp, according to the report. After no call, her husband called the camp and found out the two never made it.

The pair were last known to be in Monterey on July 9 around 4 p.m.

Police and family members were combing the area between Monterey and the camp looking for clues for days.

On Thursday evening (July 13), the family had good news to report: the two had been found safe.

The family confirms that Martha and Mary were found safe at a campsite on US Forest Service property.

You can read more by clicking here.