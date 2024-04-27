DANVILLE, Va. – Danville Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire at 452 Church Ave. this morning shortly after 5:00am. Units from our Westover Drive station were first to arrive and found a detached garage full involved with fire. Investigators say units are still on the scene managing hot spots due to the roof and walls collapsing. The cause of this fire is under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office.
Danville firefighters battling housefire
