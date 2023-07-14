Roanoke County school leaders to consider new classroom display policy

ROANOKE CO., Va. – Roanoke County schools are looking at implementing a new policy in regard to classroom decorations and displays.

This announcement comes after controversial displays of LGBTQ pride at Glen Cove Elementary.

The policy the school board is looking at would make it inappropriate for teachers to use any sort of decorations to advocate for a personal political, sociopolitical, or religious belief.

School board members say the policy is not meant to discourage teachers or students from having certain beliefs, but rather the classroom should not be the place to express them.

Superintendent, Dr. Ken Nicely says the policy is meant to make sure everyone feels welcome in the classroom.

He says there are other ways to make sure students and or faculty feel their beliefs are valued.

”Talking to students in a kind way, be understanding, get to know them as people,” Nicely said. “That’s much more powerful than any sort of display or anything else that we can put in our classroom.”

The new policy will go before the school board again later this month to be voted on.