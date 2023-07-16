Man, cattle dead after Botetourt County car crash

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police are investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash.

Police say the crash happened at 4:32 p.m. on Friday along Route 11, just south of Mountain Pass Road in Botetourt County. A 2000 Dodge Ram was traveling north on Route 11, when the vehicle crossed the center-line and hit a 2001 Ford F-250 pulling a cattle trailer, which was traveling south, head-on.

The driver of the Dodge was identified as Mark Simpson, 62, of Fincastle. Police say Simpson was not wearing his seatbelt and was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

The Ford was driven by Jeffrey M. Camper, 61, of Buchanan. Mr. Camper and a female passenger were both wearing their seatbelt and were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Several of the cattle were euthanized due to injuries received in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.