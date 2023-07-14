One dead after Troutville crash

TROUTVILLE, Va. – UPDATE

Virginia State Police is investigating a crash in Troutville that left one person dead Friday evening.

Crews said the incident happened on Lee Highway near Mountain Pass Road.

Have breaking news sent straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Drivers were asked to avoid the area as crews worked on the crash with entrapment. All lanes were shut down, but have since reopened, according to the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office.

According to state police, one person has died.

Other information is limited at this time. 10 News is working for you to learn more.

ORIGINAL STORY

Virginia State Police are investigating a crash in Troutville that happened Friday evening, according to the Troutville Volunteer Fire Department.

Crews said the incident happened on Lee Highway near Mountain Pass Road, and asked drivers to avoid the area as they worked on the crash with entrapment.

All lanes were shut down in the area around 6 p.m. and remained closed until around 7:30 p.m. as crews worked to clean up the crash, according to the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office.

10 News has reached out to Virginia State Police for more information.

Stay with 10 News as this story develops