One person injured in NW Roanoke shooting, according to police

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Police say they are investigating a shooting that occurred on Saturday, July 15 at approximately 4:30 a.m.

Police were dispatched to the 700 block of Hunt Ave. NW for reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived on scene, they did not find anyone injured.

Investigators say they were later notified by the E-911 center of a person with gunshot wounds at Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

The persons injuries are non-life threatening, according to police.

Police say this investigation is in its early stages and limited information can be released.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540) 344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure its’ properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.