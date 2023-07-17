Two charged after Martinsville pursuit, officer injured

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – A 17-year-old and a 20-year-old are now facing charges after a police pursuit in Martinsville, according to Martinsville officials.

On Sunday (July 16), officers said they received a report of a Nissan Altima driving through the city that was reported as stolen from Danville.

After officers were able to confirm the vehicle was stolen, they tried to conduct a traffic stop on Memorial Blvd, according to officials.

The vehicle fled to Lowes, then back toward Memorial Blvd, authorities said. When it got to the Hollywood Cinema entrance, the driver lost control and rear-ended another vehicle before hitting a concrete bank and flipping over.

The officers ordered that the three other occupants exit the vehicle and were detained, according to officials.

We’re told the fourth suspect, 20-year-old Jinez Hairston, got out of the vehicle and tried to run away.

Officer Harper grabbed him as he ran by, and a struggle ensued, resulting in Officer Harper’s finger being dislocated, authorities said.

Hairston was holding a bag that had three guns – one with the serial numbers filed off – at the time of his arrest, Martinsville officials said.

Authorities said Hairston was charged with obstruction of justice, three counts of illegal possession of a concealed weapon, removing or altering serial numbers on a firearm, and assault on a law enforcement officer.

A 17-year-old was driving the vehicle during the pursuit, according to officials. The teen is charged with felony attempt to elude, possession of stolen property, and driving without a license.

Officials said the 17-year-old was sent to W.W. More Detention Center. Their identity and mugshot was not shared.

The three other passengers were taken into custody, interviewed, and released to relatives, according to officials.

Authorities said Virginia State Police is investigating the vehicle crash.