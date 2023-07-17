📢WEIGH IN: What questions or concerns do you have about gun violence?

Reducing gun violence – it’s a national issue that each city and county is tackling in very different ways.

Roanoke City Manager Bob Cowell pointed out when it comes to the city level of government and its approach to curbing gun violence, regulating the availability of guns isn’t part of their approach or ability.

In Lynchburg, the Peacemakers are focusing on neighborhoods that have been hit the hardest. The organization had cameras installed on Floyd Street, the same street where 6-year-old Kingston Campbell was shot and killed inside his home.

We’re looking for your feedback.

Using the Hearken form below, let us know the concerns or questions you have about gun violence in Virginia. Have you seen solutions that are working here or in other parts of the country that are helping?

We could feature your idea or question in an upcoming story for “Solutionaries,” our continuing commitment to solutions journalism, highlighting the creative people in communities working to make the world a better place, one solution at a time. Find out what you can do to help and subscribe to our Solutionaries channel on youtube.