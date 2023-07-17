69º

Local News

📢WEIGH IN: What questions or concerns do you have about gun violence?

We’re looking for your feedback

Jenna Zibton, Anchor

Tags: Virginia, Roanoke, Highlands, New River Valley, Southside, Lynchburg, Gun violence, Guns, Solutionaries

Reducing gun violence – it’s a national issue that each city and county is tackling in very different ways.

Roanoke City Manager Bob Cowell pointed out when it comes to the city level of government and its approach to curbing gun violence, regulating the availability of guns isn’t part of their approach or ability.

In Lynchburg, the Peacemakers are focusing on neighborhoods that have been hit the hardest. The organization had cameras installed on Floyd Street, the same street where 6-year-old Kingston Campbell was shot and killed inside his home.

We’re looking for your feedback.

Using the Hearken form below, let us know the concerns or questions you have about gun violence in Virginia. Have you seen solutions that are working here or in other parts of the country that are helping?

We could feature your idea or question in an upcoming story for “Solutionaries,” our continuing commitment to solutions journalism, highlighting the creative people in communities working to make the world a better place, one solution at a time. Find out what you can do to help and subscribe to our Solutionaries channel on youtube.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

You can see Jenna weekday mornings at the anchor desk on WSLS 10 Today from 5-7 a.m. She also leads our monthly Solutionaries Series, where we highlight the creative thinkers and doers working to make the world a better place.

email

facebook

twitter