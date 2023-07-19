PRA Group call center in Danville to close, impacting 123 workers

DANVILLE, Va. – The PRA Group call center in Danville is set to close, and as many as 123 workers will be affected.

The financial services company opened its Danville call center in 2019, and the location will permanently close, effective Oct. 20, 2023.

In a warn notice addressed to Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones, the company stated that employees affected have been notified of their separation dates and were informed in writing.

Below is a copy of the warn notice, which details the positions impacted.