Not your typical cat names, but General Fiction and Crime come from a family of kittens named after book genres!

They’re two months old and just recently became available for adoption. They are sweet, friendly, and looking for forever homes.

Julie Rickmond, the Marketing and Communications Director for the Roanoke Valley SPCA says she’d love to see them get adopted together, but it’s certainly not required.

For more information on how to adopt General Fiction, Crime, or another pet, visit here.