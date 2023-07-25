Congressman Bob Good, Peacemakers discuss gun violence in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Congressman Bob Good is in Lynchburg this week to talk about some of the issues he’s trying to address up in Washington D.C.

The congressman was joined by Lynchburg Peacemakers President, Shawn Hunter, Monday evening for a discussion with the Lynchburg Republican City Committee.

Hunter talked about some of the efforts his group is doing to address gun violence in the city.

“We’re still out in the streets and we still doing one street at a time. We’re putting cameras out and we just feel that awareness. It’s important that we stay vigilant against this violent crime and work together,” Hunter said.

Congressman Good followed up Hunter with some background about how he group up as a kid. One of the things Good says could help address gun violence is providing work opportunities for kids.

As far as the government’s role, Good says there is only so much they can do.

“Unfortunately you cannot pass a law that makes everyone obey the law,” Good said. “Government has a role to play from a law enforcement standpoint. We certainly should have no cash bail policies. We shouldn’t be letting violent felons out of jail. We shouldn’t be failing to prosecute violent crimes which is happening all over the country.”

Good says government is not the answer to solving gun violence. He emphasized some of the work groups like the Peacemakers are doing in terms of restoring trust in the community.

Congressman Good talked about other issues with residents such as the economy, border control, and the debt ceiling bill.