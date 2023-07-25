Member One unveils learning and development center in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A ribbon cutting was held for a new learning and development center at Member One Federal Credit Union in Roanoke on Tuesday.

The new center at the corporate location on 4th Street aims to increase financial literacy in the community.

Some of the features include a large central cafe and gathering space, four meeting rooms, and individual work pods.

“This new learning and development center is a hub for everything for us, it’s a hub for education, it’s a hub for learning, it’s a hub for professional development,” said Jean Hopstetter, senior executive vice president of Member One.

Member One plans to host six educational finance seminars in August that are open to members and employees.

