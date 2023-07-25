86º
Join Insider

LIVE

Local News

Member One unveils learning and development center in Roanoke

Amy Cockerham, Multimedia Journalist

Tags: Small Business Spotlight, Roanoke, Finance

ROANOKE, Va. – A ribbon cutting was held for a new learning and development center at Member One Federal Credit Union in Roanoke on Tuesday.

The new center at the corporate location on 4th Street aims to increase financial literacy in the community.

Some of the features include a large central cafe and gathering space, four meeting rooms, and individual work pods.

“This new learning and development center is a hub for everything for us, it’s a hub for education, it’s a hub for learning, it’s a hub for professional development,” said Jean Hopstetter, senior executive vice president of Member One.

Member One plans to host six educational finance seminars in August that are open to members and employees.

You can find more information here.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Amy Cockerham joined the 10 News team in January 2023.

email