Trial date set for man who attempted to run over officers in Pulaski

Jerrod Brown taken into custody (Credit: New River Valley Regional Jail)

A trial date has been set for a man charged with attempted murder after an attempt to run over two officers in Pulaski back in November 2022.

Jerrod Brown, of Pulaski, is set to go on trial on Oct. 24 at 9 a.m.

As we’ve previously reported, on Nov. 3, Brown, who was armed and dangerous, allegedly stole a police vehicle and tried to run over two police officers. Authorities told 10 News that Brown crashed the vehicle and stole guns from inside of it before running away.

Brown was taken into custody on Nov. 4, and was charged with the following: