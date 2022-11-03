Man wanted in Pulaski taken into custody without incident

The man who police say stole a police car and gun is in custody after a manhunt in Pulaski.

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE - 1:44 p.m. Nov. 4

Brown is being held at the New River Valley Regional Jail without bond, authorities say.

Police say he has been served with the following warrants:

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Attempt to murder law enforcement officer

Grand theft auto

Probation violation served for Smyth County

UPDATE - 10:25 a.m. Nov.4

The Pulaski Police Department says Jerrod Brown has been taken into custody without incident.

Authorities told 10 News that they were able to locate and arrest Brown in the area of Valley View Road after receiving a call from a citizen.

This comes after Brown allegedly stole an unmarked police car with weapons inside and attempted to run over two officers Thursday. He was on the run for nearly 24 hours.

The firearm was recovered and those involved in the search are safe, according to the department.

It is unclear at this time what Brown will be charged with in connection with the incident.

Authorities are still searching to find a man who they say is armed and dangerous.

UPDATE - 9:25 a.m. Nov. 4

The search continues for a man who allegedly stole a police vehicle with weapons inside and then tried to run over two officers, according to the Pulaski Police Department.

The police department says it’s working with the US Marshals to locate Jerrod Brown, who is still on the run.

Authorities told 10 News that at this time, there is no reason to believe that the general public is in imminent danger.

“We continue to ask our residents to remain vigilant and to follow common personal and property safety measures: keep doors locked, pay attention to your surroundings, and observe what is going on in your vicinity,” the department said.

According to the Pulaski Police, a $3,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the successful apprehension of Brown.

Anyone with information is asked to message the Pulaski Police Department on Facebook or call the non-emergency number for Central Dispatch at 540-980-7800 unless there is an immediate danger, then call 911.

UPDATE - 10:32 p.m. Nov. 3

Authorities are still searching to find a man who they say is armed and dangerous.

Around 8:45 a.m., police say they got a domestic violence call when a man at the scene, identified as Jerrod Brown, stole a police car with a weapon inside.

Authorities said Brown attempted to run over two officers, wrecked the car, then took the firearm and is on the run.

Police told us around 12:40 p.m. there were shots fired in the Draper Mountain area, but they did not know who was responsible.

“This is a very uncommon situation, we don’t know what provoked this and I’m sure once he is taken into custody and he can be interviewed that hopefully, he will enlighten us about what led to the series of events,” Sonia Ramsey, Pulaski Police Specialist said.

Police said no officers have been hurt.

Roads were blocked off near Valley Street and exit 89 going north toward Draper Mountain, but as of around 10:30 p.m., perimeters were taken down for normal traffic to resume, according to the Pulaski Police Department.

We’re told there will still be a heavy police presence in the Draper Mountain area as police continue to search for Brown.

Virginia State Police out of Salem are helping with the search, police said. In total, investigators said they have around 100 people working together to find him.

Pulaski County Public Schools plans to operate normally on Friday, according to a Facebook post.

Anyone with information is asked to message the Pulaski Police Department on Facebook or call the non-emergency number for Central Dispatch at (540)980-7800 unless there is an immediate danger, then call 911.

UPDATE - 12:40 p.m. Nov 3

Pulaski town officials say Brown is still at large, and it remains an active situation.

Multiple gunshots have been heard but it isn’t known who fired them, officials say.

No law enforcement personnel have fired weapons and no injuries are known of, according to Pulaski officials.

Officials say to keep sheltering in place and to avoid the area of Valley Street over to Draper Mountain Lookout. They say traffic is not being allowed to cross the mountain at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Pulaski Police Department is searching for an armed and dangerous man who allegedly stole a police vehicle and tried to run over two police officers.

Authorities told 10 News that Jerrod Celablee Brown crashed the vehicle and stole guns from inside of it before running away.

Officials say the incident happened on Valley Street.

The police department is advising that all residents in Southside shelter in place. If you see the subject, do not approach him, and instead, call 911.

Several Pulaski County schools have moved to a “Shelter in Place” as officers continue to look for the man involved in the incident.

