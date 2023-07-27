Local schools prepare to ‘Load the Bus’

ROANOKE VALLEY, Va. – It’s almost back to school and local districts need your help to “Load the Bus” with school supplies for students in need.

You can drop off donations at the Valley View, Bonsack, Clearbrook and Salem Walmarts.

They need everything from pens, pencils and paper to crayons and glue sticks. All supplies will be sent to Roanoke City, Roanoke County, Salem and Craig County Public Schools.

“We’re so thankful to the community coming out every year to provide these supplies for kids in need because it really, really does make a tremendous difference in student confidence,” said Roanoke County Public Schools Spokesperson Chuck Lionberger. “And if they start the school year with confidence, then they’re going to start the school year on a successful foot and that just leads to all sorts of great learning opportunities.”

The Load the Bus drive runs Friday, Aug. 4 through Sunday, Aug. 6: