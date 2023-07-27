Man wanted for bomb threat in Nelson County

NELSON COUNTY, Va. – The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted in connection with an alleged bomb threat.
Kahlique Rasheed Howard, 31, of Woodlake Drive in Charlottesville, Virginia, has been charged with the following:
- Threats to bomb or damage buildings or means of transportation.
- Injuring, etc., any property, monument, etc.
- Causing a telephone to ring with intent to annoy - four counts
Authorities described Howard as a 6-foot-6-inch tall man who weighs 230 pounds.
If you have any information about his whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office at 434-263-7050, your local law enforcement agency, or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at www.p3tips.com, or use the P3 app on your mobile device. We make our community safer together.