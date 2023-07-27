Man wanted for bomb threat in Nelson County

Authorities described Howard as a 6-foot-6-inch tall man who weighs 230 pounds.

NELSON COUNTY, Va. – The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted in connection with an alleged bomb threat.

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Kahlique Rasheed Howard, 31, of Woodlake Drive in Charlottesville, Virginia, has been charged with the following:

Threats to bomb or damage buildings or means of transportation.

Injuring, etc., any property, monument, etc.

Causing a telephone to ring with intent to annoy - four counts

Authorities described Howard as a 6-foot-6-inch tall man who weighs 230 pounds.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office at 434-263-7050, your local law enforcement agency, or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at www.p3tips.com, or use the P3 app on your mobile device. We make our community safer together.