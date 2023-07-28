LIST: Power outages in Southwest, Central Virginia on July 28

Thousands of people are without power throughout the southwestern region of Virginia as storms moved through Friday evening.
Below is a breakdown of the worst outages in our region, organized by power company and county, unless noted as city, as of 8:15 p.m. Friday.
- Amherst: 1,130
- Bedford: 505
- Bland: 205
- Botetourt: 1,663
- Craig: 150
- Franklin: 433
- Giles: 320
- Henry: 501
- Lynchburg: 1,857
- Montgomery: 361
- Nelson: 400
- Roanoke: 1,459
- Alleghany: 449
- Botetourt: 759
- Halifax: 252
- Lexington: 1,257
- Rockbridge: 141