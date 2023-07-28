73º
LIST: Power outages in Southwest, Central Virginia on July 28

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Appalachian Power outages as of 7 p.m. Friday. (Credit: Appalachian Power) (WSLS)

Thousands of people are without power throughout the southwestern region of Virginia as storms moved through Friday evening.

A Weather Authority Alert has been issued and is in effect through Saturday. Click here for updates.

Below is a breakdown of the worst outages in our region, organized by power company and county, unless noted as city, as of 8:15 p.m. Friday.

Appalachian Power:

  • Amherst: 1,130
  • Bedford: 505
  • Bland: 205
  • Botetourt: 1,663
  • Craig: 150
  • Franklin: 433
  • Giles: 320
  • Henry: 501
  • Lynchburg: 1,857
  • Montgomery: 361
  • Nelson: 400
  • Roanoke: 1,459

Dominion Energy:

  • Alleghany: 449
  • Botetourt: 759
  • Halifax: 252
  • Lexington: 1,257
  • Rockbridge: 141

