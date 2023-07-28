LIST: Power outages in Southwest, Central Virginia on July 28

Thousands of people are without power throughout the southwestern region of Virginia as storms moved through Friday evening.

A Weather Authority Alert has been issued and is in effect through Saturday. Click here for updates.

Below is a breakdown of the worst outages in our region, organized by power company and county, unless noted as city, as of 8:15 p.m. Friday.

Appalachian Power:

Amherst: 1,130

Bedford: 505

Bland: 205

Botetourt: 1,663

Craig: 150

Franklin: 433

Giles: 320

Henry: 501

Lynchburg: 1,857

Montgomery: 361

Nelson: 400

Roanoke: 1,459

Dominion Energy: