Man shot and killed in Northwest Roanoke, police say

ROANOKE, Va. – A homicide investigation is underway after a shooting in Northwest Roanoke Thursday night, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

At about 9:15 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of 14th Street and Melrose Avenue for the report of a man who had been shot.

We’re told the man was transported to the hospital by Roanoke Fire-EMS for treatment. The man later died from his injuries, authorities said.

At this time, the details surrounding the shooting aren’t immediately clear and police didn’t release any further information about what may have led to the incident.

No arrests have been made and Roanoke Police are still searching for a suspect.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 540-344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.