New warrants obtained in Roanoke Greenway assault

ROANOKE, Va. – Friday morning, 10 News obtained new warrants about the Roanoke Greenway attack from just a few weeks ago — detailing just how severe the attack was.

We continue to follow police reports of the assault on the Greenway July 2 that sent an elderly woman to the hospital.

New documents show that the woman suffered severe facial injuries, and was even missing teeth.

The woman told police her assailant attacked her from behind, but due to the severity of her head injuries, she couldn’t remember anything about her attacker.

Police say she does remember seeing only two people on the Greenway prior to her attack.

The new documents show that police are now searching through Google device identifiers.

Police say this may give them details as to who could have been in that area at the time of the attack, based on phone location services.