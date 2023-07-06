Woman severely injured after Lick Run Greenway assault, Roanoke police say

ROANOKE, Va. – A woman was sent to the hospital after an assault on the Lick Run Greenway Sunday morning, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

On July 2 around 9:10 a.m., Roanoke Police said they were notified of a possible assault at the 2.7 mile marker on the Lick Run Greenway.

Approximate location of Lick Run Greenway assault (Credit: Roanoke Police Department) (WSLS)

When officers responded to the scene, they found Roanoke Fire-EMS treating a woman who had what appeared to be severe injuries from a physical assault.

The victim sustained what appeared to be severe injuries from the assault and was taken to the Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment, according to police.

Due to the extent of her injuries, authorities said there is very little information available about the suspect and what led to the assault.

RPD said they will be conducting extra patrols on the Lick Run Greenway, both during regular patrol hours and by utilizing officers on the RPD Bike Team.

Authorities are also encouraging community members to walk with a friend, let someone know where they will be and when they will be leaving that area, and be aware of their surroundings.

We’re told the police department is working with the Roanoke Parks and Recreation Team to ensure that the Star City’s Greenways remain safe for all visitors and residents of the City of Roanoke.

Police ask anyone that was on the Lick Run Greenway Sunday morning between 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and saw an elderly woman wearing a wide-brimmed sun hat, glasses, a gray t-shirt, and light green shorts, to call (540)344-8500 and share if you saw anyone near her, interacting with her, or anything else you felt was out of the ordinary for that area. You can also text RPD at 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.