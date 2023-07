Photos from On the Frontline with John Carlin

Get an inside look at John Carlin’s trip to Eagle Pass as part of 10 News’ On the Frontline coverage.

“And as I stood there, watching migrants cross the river, running for their lives and from their previous lives, it is easy to see all the sides. The answers are not so clear.

John Carlin has made his way back to Roanoke, Virginia after his On the Frontline coverage at the U.S.-Mexico border.

You can find his blog posts, videos, and more by clicking here.