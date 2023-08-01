Family looking for answers after weekend shooting in Pulaski County

PULASKI, Va. – The family of a Blacksburg man who was shot and killed at a Pulaski County party is searching for answers.
On Sunday morning (July 30), police said they received a call for gunshots off of Overlook Lane in Fairlawn.
When officers arrived, they said they found 24-year-old Mathew Carper with a gunshot wound, as we previously reported. Carper was then transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital where later he died, authorities said.
Witnesses told deputies that a fight broke out between multiple people at a large gathering. Moments later, witnesses said they heard a gunshot and multiple people began running from the scene.
Breanna Carper, Mathew’s fiancée, said she was at the party and needs someone to come forward.
“He was nothing but a loving person. He would’ve been everybody’s friend I promise that,” said Carper. “I can’t grieve the right way until he gets some justice--until I know this person is behind bars.”
Pulaski police are asking anyone with information on the event to contact their office at 540-980-7800 or contact the anonymous tip line at 540-980-7810.
If you would like to support the family for the funeral, the family has set up a GoFundMe for donations.