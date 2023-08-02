Need two chunky cuddle buddies? Paris & Prada looking for their forever homes

Roanoke – Brace yourself – these might be the most adorable bulldogs you’ve ever seen.

Constantly looking for smooches and hugs, Paris and Prada are also on the hunt for a new owner to give them to. Shelter staff and volunteers at the Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection in Roanoke have fallen in love with the bonded pair. As of August 2, they have been at the shelter for 48 days.

Paris is the older of the two and is the extrovert of the duo. She has never met a stranger and will jump into any empty lap to give lots of kisses.

Prada is the introvert of the two and she needs her big sister to feel comfortable. Staff said she has opened up a lot more, but you get the best Prada when she is with Paris. That’s why it’s crucial these two dogs be adopted together. And honestly, why would you want to break up this dynamic duo? Two bulldog cuddle bugs are better than one!

“Prada loves giving kisses and is happy as a clam when she is a dog huddle with her sister. Prada is also known for walking around with her tongue sticking out between her teeth. They are both just absolutely adorable and while Paris would do fine on her own, Prada would not be fine without Paris,” staff said.

Continuing to nurture their relationship while being kept at RCACP, the pair has access to each other with back-to-back kennels that open in the middle. They also get to play in the yard together each day. The bond they share is visible and will make you fall in love with them even more. Watching the chunky English Bulldog mixes wiggle with happiness when they see each other and their friends at the RCACP will melt your heart, and make you want to jump in the cuddle fest.

“You couldn’t ask for sweeter pups on a leash and just overall playing! Come check them out and be prepared to fall in love with bulldog kisses,” said shelter staff.

The RCACP has waived adoption fees for the month of August for the Clear the Shelters campaign.

To adopt Paris and Prada visit the RCACP website or call 540-344-4922.