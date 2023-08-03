Handsome senior hound spends over 630 days in local shelter, still searching for a home

As of Aug. 3, Ice has been waiting 637 days for his forever home. This 7.5-year-old handsome hound named Ice is at the Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center in Christiansburg. Shelter staff say Ice is ready to make a love connection with a great adult human ready to open up their home to him.

ROANOKE, Va. – As of Aug. 3, Ice has been waiting 637 days for his forever home.

This 7.5-year-old handsome hound named Ice is at the Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center in Christiansburg. Shelter staff say Ice is ready to make a love connection with a great adult human ready to open up their home to him.

Know what's on tap for the day ahead! Have the stories we're following delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

An active companion, he would love to go on hikes and be able to explore the outdoors with his new owner.

Photo of Ice, Courtesy Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center. (Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center)

Staff say he may not want to share his owner with another pet, because Ice is a “one-dog kind of guy” and would do best as the only pet in the home.

His adoption is sponsored by Montgomery County Friends of Animal Care and Control.

If you are interested in adopting Ice, contact the Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center at 480 Cinnabar Road in Christiansburg, and call 540-382-5795.