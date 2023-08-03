Virginia National Guard returns from deployment along the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin and the Virginia National Guard in Texas (Credit: U.S. National Guard photo by Cotton Puryear)

EAGLE PASS, Texas – Members of the Virginia National Guard returned this week, after their 30-day deployment on the U.S.-Mexico Border.

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin was there to greet them as they returned to Richmond.

10 News brought you Frontline coverage from the border as the troops helped Texas authorities patrol the Rio Grande River near Eagle Pass, Texas.

We observed as guardsmen and women carried out their assignment trying to deter migrants from trying to cross illegally into the United States.

A job that is not easy, according to a member of the Guard who grew up in Vinton.

“Especially being born and raised in Roanoke, I am not used to seeing stuff like this and I don’t think anybody would. My first experience with seeing stuff like this was in Djibouti, Africa and I came here and it’s a lot of similar situations. People are just trying to seek a different life,” said Staff Sgt. Stephanie Ashwell, as she stood just a few feet from the river.

The deployment, known as Task Force Cardinal, was in response to a request from Texas Governor Greg Abbott the help support his troops as part of Operation Lone Star.

