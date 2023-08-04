Speculation over major company coming to Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Several years ago, the land at 2002 Blue Hills Drive was set for a new brewery, a project that’s long since been abandoned.

Now, new plans have people in Roanoke wondering — who’s coming?

8 p.m. - Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

Deschutes Brewery bought the Roanoke Centre for Industry and Technology site back in 2016 — promising hundreds of jobs to a hopeful Roanoke Valley.

But now, that project is scrapped, and the land has remained empty, with no plans for the future — until now.

Roanoke has received an early plan for development on the land.

The single page filing the city received shows plans for a distribution center, but not a brewery like Deschutes originally planned.

The plans, code-named “Project Tinker,” shows plans for just under 50 acres of land, and plans to employ over 200 people.

The company planning on developing the center is still unknown, but when you look closely at the plans, you can see the first three letters of Amazon’s stock symbol, “AMZ” on several vans.

10 News reached out to both Amazon representatives and the City of Roanoke, but both declined to comment.

As for now, Deschutes continues to own the land at 2002 Blue Hills Drive, but we are continuing to dig deeper and see what’s in store here for Roanoke.