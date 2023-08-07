Chihuahua-mix pals, energetic and calm, looking for a loving home

DRAPER, Va. – If you’re looking for a couple of doggie besties, look no further! Charlie Girl and Rhanny Girl might just be a perfect fit for your family.

Charlie Girl is an adorable 10-month-old chihuahua mix who is sweet and full of life. She arrived at the shelter with her buddy 3-year-old Rhanney Girl who is also a chihuahua mix.

Rhanney is calm and loves to snuggle. She would make a great lap dog.

These two pup pals must be adopted together – and who would want to separate this cuteness?

Both are up to date on vaccinations, and they’re both crate and pet pad trained

They are with PACC Healing Hearts Canine Rescue in Draper.

If you’re interested in adopting or meeting these cuties, you can call 540-320-4744 or fill out the adoption form below.