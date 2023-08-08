Arrest made in connection with shooting death of 24-year-old in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a man in connection with the death of a 24-year-old.
According to our previous reporting, the shooting occurred on July 30 at about 1 a.m. at a large gathering in the 7000 block of Overlook Lane. This is in the Fairlawn area of the county.
Authorities arrived at the scene to find a man who had been shot sitting inside of a vehicle. The victim, later identified as Mathew Cameron Carper, of Blacksburg, was flown to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he later died.
Witnesses told deputies that a fight broke out between multiple people and moments later, shots were fired.
On Tuesday, Aug. 8, Korey Trevon Rice, of Pulaski, was charged with the following:
- 2nd-degree murder
- The use of a firearm in the commission of a felony
- Malicious wounding
- Brandishing a firearm
Rice is currently being held at the New River Valley Regional Jail without bond.