82º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Arrest made in connection with shooting death of 24-year-old in Pulaski County

The shooting happened at a large gathering on July 30, deputies said

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: Pulaski County, Shooting
Korey Trevon Rice, of Pulaski, is facing several charges. (Pulaski County Sheriff's Office)

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a man in connection with the death of a 24-year-old.

According to our previous reporting, the shooting occurred on July 30 at about 1 a.m. at a large gathering in the 7000 block of Overlook Lane. This is in the Fairlawn area of the county.

Authorities arrived at the scene to find a man who had been shot sitting inside of a vehicle. The victim, later identified as Mathew Cameron Carper, of Blacksburg, was flown to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

Witnesses told deputies that a fight broke out between multiple people and moments later, shots were fired.

[RELATED: Family looking for answers after weekend shooting in Pulaski County]

On Tuesday, Aug. 8, Korey Trevon Rice, of Pulaski, was charged with the following:

  • 2nd-degree murder
  • The use of a firearm in the commission of a felony
  • Malicious wounding
  • Brandishing a firearm

Rice is currently being held at the New River Valley Regional Jail without bond.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

email