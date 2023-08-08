Arrest made in connection with shooting death of 24-year-old in Pulaski County

Korey Trevon Rice, of Pulaski, is facing several charges.

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a man in connection with the death of a 24-year-old.

According to our previous reporting, the shooting occurred on July 30 at about 1 a.m. at a large gathering in the 7000 block of Overlook Lane. This is in the Fairlawn area of the county.

Authorities arrived at the scene to find a man who had been shot sitting inside of a vehicle. The victim, later identified as Mathew Cameron Carper, of Blacksburg, was flown to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Witnesses told deputies that a fight broke out between multiple people and moments later, shots were fired.

On Tuesday, Aug. 8, Korey Trevon Rice, of Pulaski, was charged with the following:

2nd-degree murder

The use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Malicious wounding

Brandishing a firearm

Rice is currently being held at the New River Valley Regional Jail without bond.