Lovable Latte, a young Great Dane, in search of forever home

Meet Latte, a lovable 2-year-old Great Dane in Draper in need of a forever home.

This sweet girl is playful and affectionate. She loves to give kisses!

Healing Hearts Canine Rescue staff said that Latte is well-behaved and is both house and crate-trained.

Latte is also wonderful with children and other dogs, although sometimes she forgets her own size and can be a bit clumsy in her excitement to play.

With a heart as big as hers, though, who could blame her?

Interested in adopting? Fill out the adoption form below. If you want to meet Latte, you can give the rescue a call at (540)320-4744.