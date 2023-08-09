Proceeds for Poverty to be held this weekend

Looking ahead — where a local tradition called “Proceeds for Poverty” is once again helping communities here at home and abroad.

It’s a massive two-day sale featuring donated items like furniture, electronics, home decor, tools, toys, and more.

100% of proceeds will support sex trafficking survivors in the Roanoke Valley — along with underserved communities around the globe.

“You’ll find a lot of random stuff here but be pleasantly surprised, it’s more than just a yard sale — people donate their good stuff,” Global Partners Administrative Assistant Stephanie Elliot said.

“We’ve had people give us their entire estates when they move, donate their furniture, it’s a huge community event,” she said.

The sale is open to everyone and runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and again Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Rainbow Forest Baptist Church in Troutville.