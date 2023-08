Just how hot was July in Roanoke? These numbers might surprise you

(John Locher, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - A person walks along a trail as the sun sets, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Death Valley National Park, Calif. Human-caused global warming made July hotter for four out of five people on Earth, according to a new report issued Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, by Climate Central. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

Summer is still very much alive and well given it is August, but environmentalists are hoping it’s a more tame month than July was in terms of hot temperatures.

Globally, July was reportedly the warmest month on record ever, and much of the country was affected by abnormally high temperatures.

The trend certainly wreaked havoc on the Roanoke area, with sweltering heat being felt throughout the month.

Here are the July stats for temperatures in the Roanoke area, according to data from the National Weather Service.